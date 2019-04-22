|
|
Josephine F. MacCarthy
December 9, 1935 - April 21, 2019
Walden, NY
Josephine F. MacCarthy, age 83 of Walden, NY passed away on April 21, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. The daughter of the late Albert J. and Edith White Strang, she was born on December 9, 1935 in Newburgh, NY. Edith worked as a waitress for TA Travel Center in Montgomery, NY. She was a member of the Maybrook VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 2064 as well as the senior citizen groups in both Walden and Maybrook. She will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her sons, James MacCarthy (Minyon) of Maybrook, NY, Mark Lysogorski of Westtown, NY; daughter, Sharon Runnals (Nick Fasano) of Narrowsburg, NY; brother, John Strang of Coldenham, NY; sisters, Della Lucks and Ruth Strang, both of Coldenham, NY; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her husbands, James Radgowski and John MacCarthy; brothers, Albert and Charles; sisters, Edith, Inez, Susan and Harriet.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thursday, April 25th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 7:30pm. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's name to the Maybrook VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2064.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
