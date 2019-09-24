Home

Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
Josephine F. "Nuffie" Ogden


1956 - 2019
Josephine F. "Nuffie" Ogden Obituary
Josephine F. "Nuffie" Ogden
March 6, 1956 - September 20, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Josephine F. "Nuffie" Ogden, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill. She was 63 years of age. The daughter of the late John H. and Emma D. Edwards, she was born on March 6, 1956 in Middletown, NY.
Nuffie worked side by side with her husband at Daniel J. Ogden Small Engine Repair in New Hampton. She was a former longtime employee of Mack Brothers in Goshen.
Nuffie was a member of the Neversink Rondout Antique Machinery Association and a former member of the Circleville Drum and Bugle Corps. She enjoyed baking and caring for people and time spent with grandchildren and family.
Survivors include: her loving husband, Daniel J. Ogden at home in New Hampton; her son, Richard Michaelson of New Hampton; her grandsons, Justin and Shawn Michaelson; her siblings, Barbara Edwards Boniface of Eldred, NY, Betsy Edwards Pickles and husband, Gene of Corydon, IN, Isabell Edwards of Middletown, Edward Edwards and wife, Iona of the Hamlet of Wallkill, William Edwards of Kerhonkson, Gladys Edwards Bender of Clayton, NC, Rebecca Edwards Barrett and husband, Walter of SC, Philip Edwards of Crystal River, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. Nuffie was predeceased by her siblings, John Edwards, Howard Edwards, Mary Edwards Petersen, Harry Edwards, Helen Edwards Turk, Karen Edwards Mann, Joseph Edwards, Edith Edwards Dykstra, and Dorothy Edwards Edmunds.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26th and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Prayer Service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Reverend Sean Connolly. Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Josephine's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
