Josephine J. Lyons
October 29, 1925 - July 26, 2020
Highland, NY
Josephine J. Lyons, 94 of Highland, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Gawlicki Jados, she was born on October 29, 1925 in Florida, NY. She married Theodore R. Lyons who predeceased her.
Josephine grew up in Florida, NY and attended local schools. She was an integral part of her family's farm during World War II. She never forgot her roots. She later worked at The Victory Market (Shop Rite) in Florida, NY and Sperry Hutchinson S & H Green Stamp Redemption Center in Middletown, NY as office manager. Always motivated to achieve, she relocated to Poughkeepsie, NY and joined IBM's Financial Division where she was employed for 31 years prior to retirement.
Josephine was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and "Ciocie". She was the family matriarch and was selfless in her generosity towards her family financially and as her role as caregiver. She was a devout Catholic.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Florence Jados of Florida, NY; niece, Marie Stanish; nephews, Joseph (Joan) and Louis (JoAnn) Jados, Jr.; her great nephew, Jeffrey Jados with whom she shared a special bond; great nieces, Kristen Jados and Emily (Tim) Myers.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Anton and Louis Jados; sister, Katherine Warren; sister in law, Joan Jados; brothers in law, Robert Warren and Arthur Lyons; great nephews, John Stanish, Joseph and Jonathan Jados.
The family would like to thank Salvatore Sorbello for his years of dedicated service.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar Brothers Hospital, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY or a memorial tree can be planted in Josephine's memory at loftyoaks.com
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com