1/
Josephine J. Lyons
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine J. Lyons
October 29, 1925 - July 26, 2020
Highland, NY
Josephine J. Lyons, 94 of Highland, NY passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, Poughkeepsie.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Gawlicki Jados, she was born on October 29, 1925 in Florida, NY. She married Theodore R. Lyons who predeceased her.
Josephine grew up in Florida, NY and attended local schools. She was an integral part of her family's farm during World War II. She never forgot her roots. She later worked at The Victory Market (Shop Rite) in Florida, NY and Sperry Hutchinson S & H Green Stamp Redemption Center in Middletown, NY as office manager. Always motivated to achieve, she relocated to Poughkeepsie, NY and joined IBM's Financial Division where she was employed for 31 years prior to retirement.
Josephine was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and "Ciocie". She was the family matriarch and was selfless in her generosity towards her family financially and as her role as caregiver. She was a devout Catholic.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Florence Jados of Florida, NY; niece, Marie Stanish; nephews, Joseph (Joan) and Louis (JoAnn) Jados, Jr.; her great nephew, Jeffrey Jados with whom she shared a special bond; great nieces, Kristen Jados and Emily (Tim) Myers.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Anton and Louis Jados; sister, Katherine Warren; sister in law, Joan Jados; brothers in law, Robert Warren and Arthur Lyons; great nephews, John Stanish, Joseph and Jonathan Jados.
The family would like to thank Salvatore Sorbello for his years of dedicated service.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vassar Brothers Hospital, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY or a memorial tree can be planted in Josephine's memory at loftyoaks.com
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved