Josephine M. Culpeper
Josephine M. Culpeper
June 13, 1947 - November 24, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Josephine M. Culpeper, 73 of Newburgh, NY, passed away at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in 1947 in Beacon, NY to the late Felix and Madeline Fico, Josephine grew up in Peekskill NY and has been a long-time resident of Newburgh, NY.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Phil, daughter Chantel Vazquez, and husband Stephen Culpeper. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Santiago and husband Antonio, son Ryan Kingsley and wife Catherine, step-son Steve Culpeper; grandchildren: Jonathan, Keira and Quinn; great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Cameron, Lily and Declan; siblings: Madeline, Bernadette, Carmine and Mathew; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Josephine loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
