William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Josephine M. Pierpoint

Josephine M. Pierpoint Obituary
Josephine M. Pierpoint
December 26, 1919 - January 6, 2020
Walker Valley, NY
Josephine M. Pierpoint, a retired seamstress a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Monday January 6, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen. She was 100.
The daughter of the late Joseph Snyder and Elizabeth Frick, she was born on December 26, 1919 in Goshen, NY.
Survivors include her sons, Melvin Pierpoint and his wife, Carol of Bullville, and Herald Pierpoint and his wife, Barbara of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Joseph Pierpoint and his wife, Ella of Montgomery, Sarah Pagan and husband, Kristopher of Montgomery, Craig Pierpoint and his wife, of California;. great-grandchildren, Lewis Pierpoint, Rebecca Pierpoint, Alessandra Pierpoint, Logan Pierpoint, Tristan Pagan, Jackson Pagan and Carter Pagan.
Josephine is predeceased by her husband, Herald Pierpoint, grandson, Lewis Pierpoint, sister, Elizabeth Smith and brother, John Snyder.
Cremation will be private. Burial of ashes will take place in Circleville Presbyterian Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
