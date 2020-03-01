Home

Josephine Mydosh Obituary
Josephine Mydosh
May 23, 1927 - February 29, 2020
Westtown, NY
Josephine Mydosh of Westtown, NY entered into rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was 92.
The daughter of the late Anthony Klecha and Anna Krawiec Klecha, she was born on May 23, 1927 in Franklin, NJ.
She is survived by her son, Edward Mydosh and wife, Stacey; son-in-law, Adam "Poncho" Pierce; grandson, Michael Pierce and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Megan Patry and husband, Adam; granddaughter, Jill Bonnier and husband, Jesse; granddaughter, Karen Muto and husband, Lou; grandson, Peter Adami and wife, Eileen; granddaughter, Christine Adami; great-grandson, Matthew Pierce; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wydra and Bernice Lysogorski; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Vincent Mydosh and daughter, Josephine Pierce.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route #1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 5th at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
