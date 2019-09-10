|
Josephine "Pat" O'Neill
April 26, 1938 - September 9, 2019
Warwick, NY
Josephine "Pat" O'Neill of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on September 9, 2019. She was 81 years old.
She was born in New York City on April 26, 1938 to the late Michael J. and Josephine (McDonald) Smyth.
Prior to retirement, Pat worked as a travel agent for Prestige Travel in Suffern, NY. She loved to travel, so this was the perfect position for her.
A family statement reads: "Josephine was a sweet, sweet person. She never had a bad word to say about anyone; she made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Mom could light up a room." She was a very vivacious person and was lovingly referred to as "Party Pat". She loved to sew, play mahjong, scrabble and canasta with the friends she loved at Liberty Green and the Warwick Library. She enjoyed going to the casino.
Pat raised her children to have moral values. It was also important to her to pass on family traditions, especially about her Irish heritage. She was a member of the Ladies' Irish Heritage Society and marched in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Ireland.
Josephine is survived by her five children: Lisa Tiger and her husband, Scott of Warwick, Patricia Bauer and her husband, Matthew of Warwick, Tracy Gray and her husband, Kevin of Central Valley, John O'Neill and his wife, Tracy of Montgomery, and Tara Conmy and her husband, Dan of Norwood, NJ; 13 grandchildren: Keriann LeLoup, Kaitlyn Mannino(Andy), Scott Tiger, Ryan, Patrick, Shannon and Brendan Bauer, Kevin Gray(Katie), Rilee, Dylan, and Delanie O'Neill, Sean and Luke Conmy; great-granddaughter, Mattigan Gray; brother, Michael Smyth of Sykesville, MD; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. O'Neill and three sisters, Virginia Deering, Margaret McLaughlin, and Brenda Daly.
Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans' Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019