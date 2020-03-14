|
Josephine R. Vasseghi
January 12, 1939 - March 12, 2020
New Windsor, NY
The Vasseghi Family mourns the loss of Josephine Rosalia Vasseghi who passed away Thursday, March 12th; who resided at Wingate Nursing Home in Beacon, NY. Josephine was blessed with her three children: Joseph, Maria, and Michael (Courtney) and her four grandchildren: Alex and Laney Vasseghi and Laura and Rachel Lindstrom. Surviving her are her loving and devoted siblings, brother Ralph Di Scala and wife Grace of Queens, NY and her sister Elizabeth Di Scala of New Windsor, NY. She is predeceased by her ex husband, Houshang (Joe) Vasseghi.
Josephine was a selfless, devoted single mother who was always most happy with her family and children around her, especially for her Sunday dinners. Josephine lived with her most-loving sister Elizabeth, who is also her best friend, as they did everything together. They had a very special sisterly bond. And when she couldn't take care of herself anymore, Elizabeth stepped in and did only what a saint would do.
Prior to her Muscular Dystrophy diagnosis, Josephine was a vibrant and outgoing personality with her passion for cooking and volunteering at St. Joseph's Church. She was the resident President of Wingate at Beacon and was cared for by the staff, especially Audrey, Megan, Angel and the two Tracy's which helped make her life comfortable and her two closest friends at Wingate, Shirley and Angelo. Josephine leaves behind a legacy of a life well lived and many friends of those with whom she crossed paths.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 16 followed by a service at 1 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence or for further information call 845-561-8300 or visit www.brooksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020