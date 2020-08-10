Josephine "Sandy" Teresa Landman
September 20, 1934 - August 7, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Mrs. Josephine "Sandy" Teresa Landman of Cuddebackville passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at home. She was 85.
She was born September 20, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late Vincenzo Ciancarelli and the late Carolina LoSito Ciancarelli.
Josephine married Charles Landman on June 29, 1957 and they were married for 39 years to prior to his death on June 19, 1996.
She was the Director of Nursing for St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis, NY and St. Teresa's Nursing Home in Middletown, NY.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Sisters of Charity and the Registered Nurses Association.
A family statement read: Josephine known to many people as Sandy was the kindest, loving, caring, sincere, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart and was always there whenever anyone needed her. She could make a bad day into the best day. As she would always say, "Don't get excited" or "Do what you think is best." Her passion in life, besides her family, was her nursing career. All that knew her, loved her. She will be sadly missed by all. We are beyond grateful for the care and love and compassion she was given by her caregiver, Madga "Maggie". She loved and took care of Sandy as her own mother. Maggie will always be part of our family. God bless Sister Maryann Bartelli who never forgot Mom. Her cards always brought a smile to her face. Words cannot express how grateful we are for Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties. Thank you to Jen, Mary, Amber, Laura and Allysa. You all went above and beyond for Mom. Thank you to Tonya and Debbie from Dr. Alam's office for taking care of Mom and always answering all of our questions. Rest in peace Mom. God now has a special angel. We will never forget you.
Surviving are daughter, Caroline Schmidlapp and her husband, George of Land O Lakes, FL; son, Charles Landman and his wife, Maria of Mastic, NY; daughter, Christine Roussos and her husband, Tony of Cuddebackville, NY; daughter, Cheryl Blaese and her husband, Roger of Cuddebackville, NY; son, Curt Landman of Monticello, NY. 11 grandchildren: Terrance and Shelly Landman, Samantha and Scott Dugas, Eric and Erin Roussos, Charleyboy Landman, Stephen Schmidlapp, Justin Roussos, Christopher Blaese and Leeanne Landman. 13 great-grandchildren: James "LJ", Donovan, Aiden, Keegan, Peyton, Alexa, Camdyn, Joseph, Annaliya, Johnny, Madeline, Lil Charley and Ryder. Also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Chester Ciancarelli.
Visitation will be at Gray-Parker Funeral Home Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial in the Holy Name of Jesus R.C. Church, 45 Highland Ave., Otisville, NY with Father Michael Palazzo officiating.
Burial will be at Rural Valley Cemetery, Cuddebackville, NY.
Memorial contributions to: Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191 For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com