Joshua D. Rickard
August 14, 1982 - May 24, 2019
NY
In loving memory of Joshua D. Rickard who passed away suddenly on May 24, 2019. Josh was born on August 14, 1982 in Honesdale, PA.
He is survived by his mother and step-father: Donna and Ken Peters; four sisters: Tara Hendrickson, Ashlee Rickard, Marissa Peters and Jessica Rickard; three nephews: Harold Wilson, Michael Touhey and Kayden Froloff; three nieces: Madison Perry, Blake and Hope Hendrickson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Rickard; grandparents: Harold and Helen Eldred, Donald and Lila Rickard; aunts: Abbie Brown and Donna Rickard, and nephew, Lyndon Long.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service at the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, NY
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 845-482-4280; for directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2019