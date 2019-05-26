Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
5068 Route 52
Jeffersonville, NY 12748
(845) 482-4280
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Rickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua D. Rickard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joshua D. Rickard Obituary
Joshua D. Rickard
August 14, 1982 - May 24, 2019
NY
In loving memory of Joshua D. Rickard who passed away suddenly on May 24, 2019. Josh was born on August 14, 1982 in Honesdale, PA.
He is survived by his mother and step-father: Donna and Ken Peters; four sisters: Tara Hendrickson, Ashlee Rickard, Marissa Peters and Jessica Rickard; three nephews: Harold Wilson, Michael Touhey and Kayden Froloff; three nieces: Madison Perry, Blake and Hope Hendrickson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Rickard; grandparents: Harold and Helen Eldred, Donald and Lila Rickard; aunts: Abbie Brown and Donna Rickard, and nephew, Lyndon Long.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service at the Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, NY
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 845-482-4280; for directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now