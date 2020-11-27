1/1
{ "" }
Aigist 8, 1960 - November 16, 2020
Warwick, NY
Joshua DeMala of Warwick, NY entered into rest on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was 40 years old. Josh was born August 8, 1980 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
To know Josh was to love him. He had an infectious smile and had an innate ability to make you laugh, just when you needed to the most. He had a huge heart and was always the life of the party. He was a die-hard NY Giants fan and loved to spend time with his friends and family, his loving girlfriend, Jennifer D'Angio and go hiking with his beloved dog, Loki.
He is survived by his mother, Jackie Gaumont; father, Dave DeMala; sister, Corey DeMala; brother-in-law, Matthew Moran; stepfather, Paul Gaumont and maternal grandmother, Gail Denk.
He was predeceased by his stepmother, Pamela DeMala.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of Josh's life will be held in summer of 2021.
To send condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
