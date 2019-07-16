|
|
Joshua (Josh) James Law
September 23, 2003 - July 13, 2019
Greenville Township, NY
Joshua (Josh) James Law, 15, of Greenville Township, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Westchester Medical Center, NY.
Josh was born in Westchester, NY to Megan Law and family on September 23rd, 2003. He enjoyed attending school at BOCES Flood program in Goshen, NY. Josh valued spending quality time with family and growing relationships with peers. He was a good listener, quick witted with a keen sense of humor, a kind and compassionate soul with deep insight. Josh enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, music, helping others, reading, playing chess, and was a gaming enthusiast. Josh had a brilliant light that touched the lives of those who were fortunate to know him.
Josh is survived by his mother, Megan Law of Greenville Township; little sister, Sophia; his grandmother, Bonnie Law of NC; grandfather, Michael Law and Kelly Law of Greenville, NY; great-grandmother, Gloria Ruggiero and uncle, Raymond Ruggiero of Long Island NY; aunt, Michelle Law of WY; uncle, Josh and aunt, Morgan Wilson of WY; uncle, Peter and aunt, Heather Knudsen of Long Island, NY; aunt, Katherine and uncle, Matt Schueler of NC; aunt, Rebecca and uncle, Jose Macias, of NC; uncle, Gordon Law Jr.; uncle, John and aunt, Nicole Law of NY; aunt, Margaret Law of Long Island NY; aunt, Rita Luyster, and several cousins.
Josh is preceded by his uncle, Michael Law Jr., great-grandparents, Gordon and Margaret Law, and great-grandfather, Joseph Ruggiero.
Relatives and friends may visit on Thursday, July 18th from 1pm-3pm and 6pm-8pm at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave, Middletown, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Reform Church on Friday, July 19th at 11am with Pastor Albert Potgieter officiating. Burial to follow at Manning Cemetery, 817 County Rd 35, Port Jervis, N. 12771.
Memorial Donations may be made to a trust for Josh's little sister, Sophia Rodriguez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 845-343-6918. Messages of condolences can be left for the family at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 16 to July 17, 2019