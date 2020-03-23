Home

Joshua Philip Schadt

June 19, 1979 - March 20, 2020
Myrtle Beach, SC
Joshua Philip Schadt of Myrtle Beach, SC, a longtime resident of Maybrook, NY, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at home. He was 40.
The son of Philip D. and Sandra (Yorke) Schadt, he was born on June 19, 1979 in Middletown, NY. He attended Valley Central High School. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed working outdoors.
In addition to his parents, Josh is survived by his son, Kayden Schadt of Myrtle Beach; his brothers, Philip M. Schadt and his wife, Jessica, of Lawrenceville, NJ, Jason Vogt and his wife, Jennifer, of Philadelphia, PA; his niece, Destiny Vogt and her husband, Christopher, of Palm Coast, FL; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to the health concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a celebration of his life will be held at a later date, with interment of his ashes in Bethlehem Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. An announcement will be posted.
Local arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
