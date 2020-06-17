Joy Louise Weinstein
November 6, 1923 - June 15, 2020
Goshen, NY
Joy Louise Weinstein passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 96, surrounded by family. Joy was born November 6, 1923 in Pittsburgh, PA. to the late Myrtle Cullen and Ford Allison.
Joy met her husband, Bernie while working at the Stanley Hotel in Lakewood, NJ. From there they moved to Sullivan County and made a life in the Catskills where they settled down to raise a family and start a successful career as restaurateurs. Their successes include Dukes in Liberty, Dukes Park Avenue in Monticello, Duchess Lounge in Liberty, and their greatest success Bernie's Holiday Restaurant in Rock Hill. When they retired they spent 14 years in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach, FL, before moving back to Goshen.
Joy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Bernard Weinstein. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Shelly Weinstein, and her sister, Fay Douglas of Pittsburgh.
She is survived by her son, Jay Weinstein of Rock Hill; her daughter, Jil Madnick (Alan) of Goshen; her five grandchildren: Jayson Weinstein (Monica), Cori Parsells (Logan), Jared Swift, Ben Madnick, and Sarah Madnick; and five great-grandchildren.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic services will be held privately.
Donations can be made in Joy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family would also like to thank all the caring professionals of Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County.
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn. To offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
