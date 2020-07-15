Joyce A. Larson
July 6, 1958 - July 11, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Joyce A. Larson, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 11, 2020. She was 62. The daughter of the late Walter Nelson and Thea Petersen Nelson, she was born on July 6, 1958 in Brooklyn, NY.
Survivors include her children: Steven Larson and his fiancé, Vanessa Delfi, Melissa Larson, Cory Larson and his fiancé, Megan Owens, Shaun Larson and his girlfriend, Kristen Zehr, Jesse Larson and his wife, Brandi, Christian Larson and Ben Worth; grandchildren: Sienna, Jarae, Lexi, Caleb, Olivia, Michael, Brooklyn, Hazel, Ava, and Marley; niece, Jennifer Zitelli and her husband, Tom; brother in law, Richard Larson and his wife, Leslie. Joyce is further survived by many friends, especially her best friend, Sheila Shoemaker and is predeceased by her husband, Steven C. Larson and her brother, Richie Nelson.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Friday July 17 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush. Funeral services will be offered at Noon at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Face mask and social distance requirements mandated by NYS are in effect. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery.
