Joyce Della Vedova
October 26, 1951 - April 7, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Joyce Della Vedova of Cornwall-on-Hudson, a former resident of Wurtsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Highland Rehab & Nursing Facility in Middletown. She was 68.
The daughter of the late Edward Platt Sr. and Pauline Sarine Platt, she was born on October 26, 1951 in Middletown.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Della Vedova of Cornwall-on-Hudson; and a sister, Laura Morelli and her husband, Joseph of Middletown. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Wayne Seamans; and a brother, Edward Platt Jr.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family, and a public memorial service will be held as soon as possible. Burial will be made at the Sylvan Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020