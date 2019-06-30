|
|
Joyce E. May
May 4, 1936 - June 28, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Joyce Ellis May of Wallkill, a resident for 63 years, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 28, 2019 surrounded by family. She was 83.
The daughter of the late Charles H. Ellis and Evelyn Ayers Ellis, she was born at home in Clintondale, NY on May 4, 1936.
She was a bus driver for Thomas K. Wilson and Wallkill School District and worked in the Middle School Cafeteria and was also a nurse at Ostrander Elementary School until her retirement in 1996. Joyce enjoyed knitting with the ladies in the Wallkill Library, going to Penny Socials, and Yard Sales. Joyce participated in the Hokey Pokey on the Walkway over the Hudson to set a World Record.
She is survived by her two sons, John R. May, Jr. and his wife, Amy of Wallkill, NY
and Jeffrey C. May and his wife, Cathy of Plattekill, NY; one daughter, Jeryl May of Middletown, NY; sisters, Beverly Ellis of Crystal River, FL and Marlynn Birch of Salt Lake City, UT; seven grandchildren: Michael, Matt, Bradford, Danny, Sasha, Erin and Taylor; four great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews and a great family friend, Kayla Iseldyke.
She was predeceased by her husband, John R. May, Sr.; brother, Irving C. Ellis and sister, Lorane Lasher Wood.
Services to be announced soon.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Wallkill Reformed Church, PO Box 54, Wallkill, NY, Hospice of Dutchess & Ulster 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019