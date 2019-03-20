|
|
Joyce Felter
February 16, 1951 - March 17, 2019
Richmondville, NY
Joyce Felter passed away March 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 68. The daughter of the late James Edward and Hazel Violet Rosenkranse, she was born February 16, 1951 in Newburgh, NY.
Joyce lived in Richmondville, NY and was a retired CNA. She loved embroidering and crocheting. She especially loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, David C Felter Sr., who cared for her dearly; her sons, Edward Wuelfing Jr. and his wife, Kristen of Castleton, NY, Fredrick Wuelfing and his partner, Katherine Simpson-Gordon of Rock Hill, NY; daughter, RoseMarie York and her partner, Shawn Christner of Wallkill, NY; step daughter, Patricia Weaver and her husband, Robert Weaver of Sumter, South Carolina; step son, David Felter Jr. of Richmondville, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Betty Tucker of Montana; brother, John Miller and his wife, Johanna of Florida; many dear nieces and nephews.
Joyce is predeceased by her two sisters, Patricia Lattimer and Shirley Parliament and one brother, James Miller.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on April 7th at the Coldenham Fire Department from 2 to 5 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers gifts can be made to Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, 297 River St., Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019