June 6, 1943 - November 29, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Joyce H. Snyder, age 77, entered into rest at her longtime home in Newburgh, NY on November 29, 2020. She was the daughter of Fred and Blanche Mills and the widow of John F. Snyder.
She is survived by her immediate family including Thelma M. Mitchell, Michele Achilli, Michael Mitchell, and Jeffrey Mitchell. She is also survived by her sister Constance Betts of Wallkill and her brother, the Reverend Dr. James W. Mills of New Jersey. She also has several nieces and nephews and one special niece, Jaime Mitchell, of Wappingers Falls.
Visitation will be at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh on Wednesday, December 2 from 3pm to 5pm. Due limited occupancy restrictions due to COVID, a wait may be necessary and masks are required at all times. Funeral services will be led by Rev. Jeffrey Hooker of Grace United Methodist Church at the funeral home on Thursday at 10am. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband John at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the organ fund at Grace United Methodist church.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
