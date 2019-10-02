|
Joyce Hadlick
June 11, 1950 - September 22, 2019
Spring Hill, FL - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Joyce Hadlick, age 69, of Spring Hill, FL and formerly of Port Jervis, NY passed away September 22, 2019 at her home. Joyce was born on June 11, 1950 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Sal and Mary Lowry Terracino. She was a member of the Hillside Community Baptist church in Brooksville, FL. Joyce celebrated 49 years of marriage with William Hadlick. He pre-deceased her on July 10, 2018.
She is survived by her son, Chad Hadlick and his wife, Michelle of Temula, CA and her daughter, Tanya Giansante and her husband, Roger also of Temula. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Jakob, Gabe, Izzy; her great-grandchildren, Justice and Bella, several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her three brothers: Jim, Tom and Dan Terracino; her three sisters: Terry, Susan and Anna Larkin who pre-deceased her two days prior on September 20, 2019. Cremation will take place in Spring Hill, FL.
Local arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY; for information or send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019