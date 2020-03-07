|
Joyce Larkin
March 24, 1935 - March 7, 2020
Middletown, NY
Joyce Larkin, a lifetime area resident, died on March 7, 2020 at Middletown Park Manor following a long illness. She was 84.
The daughter of the late Janet Thompson and Alfred Masten, Joyce was born on March 24, 1935 in Wallkill, NY. She was a caring mom who loved animals, especially cats and kittens. She generously gave what she could to charities that she believed in. Despite her personal losses and struggles, Joyce found joy in the little things in life, like dessert and her beloved grandchildren. She married Francis Leonard Larkin in 1978.
In addition to her husband Lenny at home, Joyce is survived by her children: Robin Crespo of Montgomery and Kevin Coville and his wife, Shirley of California; sisters, Darlene Meschelki and her husband, Bill of Milford, PA, Dolores Sachar of Tennessee; grandchildren, Adam Green of Walden and Melissa Barbosa and her husband, Gabriel of Montgomery, and great-grandchildren, Ryder and Milla.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 Wednesday evening. Cremation will be private.
Memorial contributions in Joyce's name may be made to the Port Jervis Humane Society, 202 US-209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020