JOYCE LYNN FOGELMAN
October 27, 1938 - June 13, 2019
Middletown, NY
Joyce Lynn Fogelman passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Joyce was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1938, the daughter of Irving and Charlotte (Perlman) Isaacs. Joyce attended the University of Pennsylvania where she graduated with a degree in Education.
Joyce was inspired to specialize in the education of individuals with intellectual disabilities by her brother, Alan Isaacs. Along with her parents and, her husband, James Fogelman, she founded and ran the Crystal Run School in Middletown, NY. When the care of individuals with disabilities moved from large facilities to smaller community residences, Joyce created the Stony Ford Foundation, and opened a home in Middletown where her brother and his friends still reside. Joyce was a member of Temple Sinai in Middletown.
Joyce is survived by her children: Rande Fogelman, Sharyn Fogelman and her wife, Kae Kotarski, Steven Fogelman and his wife, Laure, and Aron Fogelman and his wife, Sheri. Joyce was a devoted grandmother to Jayme, Alex, Brandon, Zachary, Reanna, Paige and Alyssa. Her family includes Andrew and Phyllis Levitas and their children Joshua and Matthew, and Sam and Jane Eisner and their daughter Sarah.
Graveside services were held at the Temple Sinai Cemetery in Circleville, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019