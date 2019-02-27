|
|
Joyce Rudolph
May 15, 1953 - February 12, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Joyce Rudolph of Port Jervis, NY died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was 65.
She was born May 15, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late George Bevins and the late Florence Anderson Bevins.
Joyce married Jerome Paul Rudolph on April 19, 1991 in the Town of Wallkill.
Surviving are her loving husband of 27 years, Jerome P. Rudolph, at home; brother, Robert Bevins of Wallkill, NY; sister, Linda Bevinsof Englewood, CO; two brothers-In-law, Joseph Rudolph and James Rudolph of Florida; sister-In-law, Margaret "Peg" Smith of Lehigh, PA; good friends and care givers: David and Elizabeth Gagnon of Port Jervis, NY.
Joyce is predeceased by her brother, John Bevins and sisters, Ruth Bevins Talley.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191; for additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019