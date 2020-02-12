|
|
Juan Sanabria Garcia
August 12, 1931 - February 10, 2020
Woodridge, NY
Juan Sanabria Garcia of Woodridge, NY went home to be with the lord on February 10, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Juan was born and raised on the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. The son of Gabino Sanabria and Crucita Garcia.
He came to Woodridge, NY in 1959 and met the love of his life. Juan enjoyed spending time watching wrestling as he was an avid fan of the sport, but he truly loved being outdoors and working with his hands. He is definitely in Heaven sprucing up the beautiful garden there. Juan was known and loved by everyone he came in contact with. He will be missed at his favorite places hanging out with his friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Annie Sanabria of Woodridge, NY; his children: Juan Sanabria Borio (Cindy) of Port Jervis, NY, Gloria Sanabria of Woodridge NY, Cassandra Patton and special son-in-law, Oscar Patton of Middletown, NY, Tony Sanabria of Hurleyville, NY, Gary Sanabria (Mary) of Woodridge, NY, Yoranda Sanabria and special pet, Cashmere of Woodridge NY; his stepdaughter, Brenda Carr of Wilmington NC. He also leaves behind his sister, Maria Benitez of Trenton, NJ; he also leaves behind several grandchildren, too many to name, as well as several special nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Nelda Sanabria; his stepson, Ben Carr and his siblings: Rufino, Babino, Graciella, Jesus, Francisco, Petra, Julia and Carlito.
The family would like to send thanks to the Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, as well as the Oncology Department at Crystal Run, especially Dr. Sethi, who cared for Juan at his time of need.
Friends and family visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, February 15 at Greater Upper Room Church, 1 Linden Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m.
All flowers and correspondence: please send to Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 NY-52 Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020