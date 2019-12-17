|
Juanita B. Favoino
October 4, 1923 - December 14, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Juanita B. Favoino, 96, entered into rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The daughter of the late Bernard and Leota (Manning) Bozeman, she was born in Cochran, Georgia.
Juanita was a graduate of Middle Georgia College, and worked as a secretary for North Jr. High School.
Juanita is survived by her children, Janie Favoino and Sue Favoino, both of Newburgh; son-in-law, John Conway of Newburgh; and siblings, Emmet and Dudley Bozeman. In addition to her parents, Juanita was predeceased by her husband Albert A. Favoino; brothers Olin, Ray, Doyle, Dwight, Jack, Bobby and Broughton; and sisters Margaret, Betty and Nancy.
Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 21 at Sacred Heart Church, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Juanita's memory to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, Inc., PO Box 2615, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019