Juanita Branch
February 21, 1934 - August 23, 2020
Monticello, NY
Juanita Ruby Branch went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She passed away at her home in Monticello at the age of 86.
The daughter of the late Joe and Hattie Waller, she was born February 21, 1934 in Milledgeville, Georgia. She was the widow of Edward Branch who predeceased her on August 31, 2001. She was a longtime resident of Monticello but previously lived in Freeport, NY.
She is survived by her sons: Jeffrey (Delores) Branch, Mark (Mabel) Branch, and Edward L. (Wendy) Branch, Jr.; ten grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Waller, her sister, Margaret Nowlin, and her baby girl that died at birth.
Her funeral service will be held at Noon on Monday, August 31st at the Bethlehem Temple Church, 93 Fairground Road in Monticello. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met - a limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the church, and facemasks are required.
