Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
Juanita M. Lewis Obituary
Juanita M. Lewis
February 3, 1955 - April 13, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Juanita M. Lewis of Greenwood Lake, a home health care aide and lifelong resident of the area, passed away at her home on April 13, 2019 with her family by her side. She was 64.
The daughter of the late William and Virginia Mania, she was born in Warwick, NY on February 3, 1955.
Juanita was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Juanita was the widow of Michael Lewis.
Survivors include her children: Dennis Lewis of Greenwood Lake, NY, Stacey Gray and her husband, Mark and Angel Leven and her husband, Damien all of Monroe, NY; her grandchildren: Austin, Alexis, Jacob, James, Jaedyn, Jocelyn, Julianna and Demi; her sisters, Salina Irwin of Monticello and Gaetana Van Kleeck of Grahamsville. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Mania.
Visitation hours will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Strong-Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. Burial will follow the visitation in the Warwick Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Orange County, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
