Juanita N. Dawes "Gaga"
November 28, 1945 - April 4, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Juanita N. Dawes "Gaga", of Montgomery, and a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was 74.
Daughter of the late Walter and Jean (Crowley) Raymond, she was born on November 28, 1945 in Newburgh, NY.
Juanita was a retired Title Clerk with Morehead Honda in Newburgh. She had a quick wit and a great sense of humor, and was well known for her garlic cheese. She was kind to a fault. She had a huge heart and was always the first to help out anyone in need. All who knew her loved her. Juanita will be dearly missed.
Survivors include a daughter, Cherise M. Bain and her husband, Robert; a son, Craig Dawes of Marlboro; a brother, Charles Raymond and his wife, Donna; a granddaughter, Nicole; and her former spouse, Henry Dawes.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Juanita's name can be made to the Walden Humane Society at www.waldenhumane.org.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020