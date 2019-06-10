Home

Judith A. Adams


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith A. Adams Obituary
Judith A. Adams
06/18/1948 - 06/05/2019
Warwick, NY
Judith A. Adams, 70, of Warwick, NY passed away on June 5, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, NY, after a long, complicated illness.
Born in Port Jervis, NY on June 18, 1948, she was the only child of Savey and Alice Orlando.
Judith had a 30 year teaching career. She began teaching science in East Stroudsburg, PA and at Port Jervis High School. She came to Washingtonville in 1987 and taught Home and Careers until her retirement in 2015.
Judi was an avid reader, gardener, canner and enjoyed cross stitch. Judi enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod; she especially liked Herring Cove Beach, Provincetown, Massachusetts. Many summer days were spent there where she read, basked in the sun, and enjoyed the serenity of the beach.
Judi is survived by her mother; her life partner, Robert Burlison; cousin, Doris Breech and her husband Bill; best friend, Betsy Delsanto and her husband John.
As to her wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. She will be cremated and her life partner will scatter her ashes at Herring Cove Beach.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Port Jervis and Deerpark , 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019
