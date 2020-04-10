|
|
Dr. Judith A. McLaughlin
July 26, 1944 - April 6, 2020
Goshen, NY
Dr. Judith A. McLaughlin, an area resident most of her life, died after a short illness at Glen Arden in Goshen NY. Born in Newburgh to Patrick and Anna McCloy McLaughlin, she went to St. Patrick's grammar school. She attended Mount St. Mary Academy and got her BS in teaching from Mount St. Mary College. She received her Doctorate of Education from Columbia University. Judy's first teaching job was on Long Island. Her love of Newburgh brought her back to the area and she taught at the elementary level at Little Britain School in the Washingtonville District. She later became the Principal of Taft School in Washingtonville.
Judy's love of and dedication to children's education often found her at school well before students arrived in the morning and long after they left in the afternoon and even on weekends. She along with the PTO helped create a new playground at Taft School. Many programs were done under Judy's tutelage. Many teachers were grateful for her mentorship. She touched countless lives and is still fondly remembered by students and their parents. Judy was fiercely independent and a strong feminist who loved what she did and instilled so many positive values in so many people.
After retirement Judy was able to spend more time enjoying her second home on Trout Lake in the Adirondacks. She wanted to give back to Newburgh so she became a board member of Hospice and an active volunteer at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh. There she worked on several committees and became a member of the board of directors. She worked hard on housing construction sites and enjoyed the friendship of fellow volunteers, but her greatest thrill was to see a family realize a dream of owning their own home.
Judy was predeceased by her loving parents and her brother, Patrick J McLaughlin. She was grateful for her very loving care givers, among them Joanne Rudy, Lindy Rudy Buchalski, and Janet Garaguso as well as others. Judy loved the time spent with them. She leaves behind many dear and cherished friends who were happy to have Judy in their lives.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be private, with a celebration of life at a later date.
In honor of Judy, please read a story to a child. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat of Greater Newburgh, 125 Washington Street, Newburgh NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020