Judith A. Reggio
July 21, 1943 - May 27, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Judith A. Reggio, a 38 year resident of Cornwall, passed away with her children at her side at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital on May 27, 2019. She was 75 years old. She was born in the Bronx on July 21, 1943 to Frank and Mary Koge and grew up in the Parkchester neighborhood of the Bronx. It was there that she met and married her husband Richard. She and Rich shared all the joys and sorrows of 39 years together and raised their family with love. She worked tirelessly to help her husband survive cancer while managing a young family and did so with grace. She was a fiercely independent and strong woman with a fantastic sense of humor, an infectious laugh, a keen mind for conversation, and who cared for her family with unequaled love and generosity. Her most prized possession was a happy and strong family and she will be missed with unimaginable measure by everyone who knew her.
She is predeceased by her parents; brother, William and beloved husband, Richard. Survivors include her daughter, Catherine Reggio Ceriello and her husband, Shea of Marlboro, NY; sons, Christopher Reggio and his wife, Lauren of Middletown, NY and Stephen Reggio and his wife, Christie of Lorton, Virginia; and her grandchildren who brought her endless joy: Logan, Matthew, and Brett Reggio; Tristan, Caden and Luca Ceriello; and Mitchell and Brooks Reggio. She loved them more than they will ever know. She is also survived by two nieces and their families, Mary Beth Beaulieu and her husband, Ray of Billings, Montana and Diane Anders and her husband Fritz of Castle Rock, Colorado.
Friends may call at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue in Newburgh on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 301 Ann Street in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Memorials on behalf of Judith Reggio, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Inner City Children Scholarship Fund of the Archdiocese of New York, Donor Relations, 1011 First Avenue, New York, NY 10022 (https://www.innercityscholarshipfund.org/donate).
