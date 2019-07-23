|
|
Judith Ann Gardner
October 14, 1951 - July 22, 2019
White Sulphur Springs, NY
Judith Ann Gardner, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at home. She was 67.
She was the daughter of the late William and Madeline Hinkley, born on October 14, 1951 in Freemont, NY.
Judith worked as a nursing assistant at Harris Hospital and then an office manager for HUD Housing. She was an active member of the Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene which was a big part of her life, her faith meant a lot to her. She loved to travel, but above all else, she loved her family.
She is survived by her husband, whom she married on July 20, 1974, Harry Ruel Gardner; her children, Amy Davis and Tara Gardner; her grandchildren, Kristen Torres and her spouse, Mela, Kyle Fuchs, George "Georgie" Lewis, Jr., Mathew Davis, Samantha Wright and her husband, David, Cheyenne Davis, Hannah Trujillo and Mickayla Davis and her significant other Xavier Staten; great-grandchildren, Sarra Wright and Aubrie Staten; and her son-in-law, George Lewis. She is predeceased by her daughter, Robin Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Judith's name can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478,Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Ride2Survive Sullivan County, Inc., P. O. Box 282, Youngsville, NY 12791, or to Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene, 210 Katrina Falls Rd., Rock Hill, NY 12775.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene, 210 Katrina Falls Rd, Rock Hill, NY 12775. A funeral service will be held at the Church at 1pm. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019