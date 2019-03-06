|
Judith "Judy" Brown
June 24, 1951 - February 17, 2019
Milton, DE
Judith "Judy" Brown, age 67 of Milton, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home surrounded by family, after a long battle with cancer. She was born on June 24, 1951 in Upland, PA, daughter of the late Harold and Shirley (Way) Brown. Upon graduating from Delaware Valley High School in 1969, Judy earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from East Strousburg University in 1984. She then went on to earn a Master's Degree from ESU in 1990. She was a reading specialist at Anna S. Kuhl Elementary School in Port Jervis, NY; Judy retired in 2016 after many years of dedicated service. Judy's interests were many and varied, and included sewing and crafts, relaxing poolside, and reading, for which she never lost her love. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Judy is survived by her children: Tracy L. Thollot of Milton, DE, Amy L. Dobos of Milton, DE, and Bennett H. Thollot of Dingmans Ferry, PA; her grandchildren: Harlie R. Dobos of Milton, DE and Isaac H. Thollot of Milford, PA; her siblings: Linda Vereeke of Winterhaven, FL and Phillip John Brown (PJ) of Dingmans Ferry, PA; and her nieces: Machenzie Gross and family of Radnor, PA and Livia Grasser and family of Seymour, WI.
A Memorial Service will take place at the family home at a later date. Arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes, DE. Please visit Judy's Life Memorial webpage and sign her online guest book at parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019