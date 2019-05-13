|
|
Judith Ellen "Judy" Farella
September 19, 1954 - May 12, 2019
Hawley, PA
Judith Ellen "Judy" Farella, age 64, of Hawley died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, Wilkes Barre. She is survived by her husband of seven years, Michael J. Farella.
Born September 19, 1954, in Goshen, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herman B. and Eleanor M. (Niski) Petak. She received her Bachelors Degree from Concordia University and her Masters Degree from the University of Phoenix. A Hawley resident for two years, she was formerly of Walden, NY, and had been a school teacher who taught all grades from elementary to high school in Greenburgh 11 School District In New York.
Judy was a student and member of the Wallkill River School of Art in Montgomery, NY. A talented landscape painter, her artwork was displayed at numerous area shows as well as at the Art Factory in White Mills, PA. She also loved to travel.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter: Jennifer Diamond of Cornwall, NY; one son: Christopher Diamond of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren: Jack, Evan and Ardsley McGorman; and one sister: Lynn Baggott.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, May 16, at BVM Queen Of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley, PA. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM on Wednesday, May 15, at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428. Private cremation will follow at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel, PA.
Memorials may be made to Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Rd., Darien, IL 60561 or littleflower.org.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 14, 2019