Judith Giglio McAliney
March 7, 1938 - October 24, 2019
Warwick, NY
Judith Garrett Giglio McAliney of Warwick, NY, entered into rest on October 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer that she fought with great humor and love. She was 81.
The daughter of the late Edward Garrett and Margaret Nolan Garrett, she was born on March 7, 1938 in New York, NY.
She is survived by son, Joseph Giglio and wife, Cynthia of Santa Anna, CA, son, Dennis Giglio and wife, Karen of Hyde Park, NY; daughter, Tara Wood of Warwick, NY; four grandchildren: Allison Thomson (Kyle), Eric Giglio, Shanna and Eddie Wood; two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Lucas; four stepsons, two stepdaughters and 19 step-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by two husbands, Joseph Giglio and James McAliney; brother, Dennis Garrett; grandson, Brian Walker and son-in-law, Edwin Wood.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Rt# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 28th at St. Stephen the First Martyr, 75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick, NY 10990. Cremation will be held privately following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019