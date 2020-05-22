Judith Marie Tweed
September 18, 1940 - May 18, 2020
Marlboro, New York
Judith Tweed entered into rest on Monday May 18, 2020. She was 79 years old.
The daughter of the late Jacob Young and Mildred Baker Young, she was born in Harrisburg, PA.
Judith retired from Sylcox Nursing Home where she was a compassionate, loving caregiver to all of "Her" seniors.
Survivors include her sister, Shirley Caston (Raymond) of Pine Bush, NY; her sons: Charles Warren, Donald Tweed, Jeffrey Tweed, all of Marlboro, NY, Wayne Wyatt of Florida and Wesley Post of North Carolina, and her daughters: Heidi Pinckney of Marlboro, NY and Debra Hopper (Peter) of Newburgh, NY. She had 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews; she was Mom or Grandma Judy to so many more.
Judith was predeceased by her sister, Virginia Young; her son, Gary Dean Warren and her grandson, Corey Dean Warren.
Once we pass, all that is written on our tombstone will be our beginning and ending dates; however, the dash in between those two dates tell you the most important parts about the life that Judy created for herself and her legacy of compassion that she displayed to family, friends and even strangers. If you were lucky enough to sit at her table, you truly understood the depth of kindness.
She will be missed by all those who loved her and more.
Due to the current state of New York, arrangements have been made by Di Donato Funeral Home for a private family burial.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 22 to May 24, 2020.