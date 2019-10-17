|
|
Judith Siskind
November 12, 1942 - October 14, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Judie D. Siskind passed away on Monday October 14, 2019. She was 76.
She was the daughter of Morris and Lillian Bader and the wife of Martin A. Siskind.
Prior to her long term career teaching 3rd grade at Temple Hill School in New Windsor she was affectionaly known as everyone's (teachers and students alike) favorite substitute teacher. She was generous, resourceful and full of life. She left a vivid and positive impression on all whom she knew and met.
Judie leaves behind Beth;daughter and Steven; son and their families. Funeral services will be held at Big Rock Cemetery Friday October 18 at 11:30am officiated by Rabbi Douglas Kohn.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019