Judy A. Doty
02/16/1949 - 10/17/2020
Warwick, NY
Judy A. Doty, a lifetime resident of Warwick, passed away on October 17, 2020. She was 71 years old.
Born on February 16, 1949 in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Eelke Glorie and Mary J. Feringa Glorie.
She was married for 49 years this May to William "Bill" Doty.
Judy received her Associates degree in Psychology from Orange County Community College. Judy started working for the Grand Union when she was 16 years old and retired in 2008. She was a longstanding member of her 1967 Class Reunion Committee. Judy was an active volunteer with Puppies Behind Bars and the Warwick Food Pantry. She volunteered with the social music program at Elant in Goshen. She was involved as a member and adult leader of the Warwick Warriors 4-H Club, and the Warwick 4-H Pioneers for 40 years. Judy was a parishioner of St. Stephen RC Church in Warwick.
Judy is survived by her beloved husband Bill; her brothers, Eelke Glorie and his wife Sue of Rockaway Beach, MO and James Glorie and wife Marion of Peyton, CO; her sisters, Carolyn DeMarmels and husband Michael of Warwick and Mary Garrison and husband Ted of Waynesboro, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the ladies who took care of Judy at home – Pat, Chris, Audrey, Trina and the staff at Valley View.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 20th, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick. Funeral mass will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday at St. Stephen RC Church, Warwick. Private cremation.
Memorial donations may be sent to a charity of choice
.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. For further information or to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com