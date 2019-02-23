|
|
Judy Ann Conklin
November 2, 1959 - February 3, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Judy Ann Conklin, a lifetime area resident, died on February 3, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 59.
The daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret Lewis Conklin, she was born on November 2, 1959 in Newburgh, NY. Judy was a kind soul who never had anything bad to say about anyone. She would help anyone who asked her for her help. Judy loved word puzzles of all kinds and spent much of her time working on them.
Judy is survived by her sons, Frank Conklin and his wife, Cydle and Shane Becker; and her siblings: William, Arthur, Steven, and Anne Conklin and Victor Diaz and Linda Alicea. She is also survived by her beloved grandson, Timothy Becker as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019