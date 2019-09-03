|
|
Judy E. Pulver
August 29, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Judy Ethel Baker Pulver, of Pine Bush, NY, long-time resident of the area, died Thursday, August 29th, 2019 in Campbell Hall, NY. She was 70. The daughter of the late Burton Wilbur Baker and Marjorie Riddle Baker, she was born February 12th, 1949 in Hackensack, NJ.
Judy lived a simple life with a passion for the outdoors and was an animal-lover – especially horses, which she raised since her teenage years and bordered later in life. She provided a home to many animals – dogs, cats, goats, birds, horses, ponies – that had no other place to go. She was an astute film buff and an avid fan of westerns and the actor and icon, John Wayne. She talked about these interests at length with family and friends and instilled a love of both of her interests in her children.
Survivors include her sons, Kirby, and his wife, Jacqueline of Brooklyn, NY and Kyle of Asbury Park, NJ; her granddaughter, Una Lou, also of Brooklyn, NY; her two siblings, Joyce Bader and her husband, John of Jamison, PA and their daughter, Heather of Milwaukee, WI, and George Baker and his wife, Barrie of Tryon, NC. She was predeceased by her nephew, Scott Bader; her horse, Lilybelle; her dogs, Muffin and Becky; and her precocious parakeet, Chippers.
Visitation for friends and family will be offered on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Graveside Services and interment of ashes will follow at New Prospect Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Front Range Equine Rescue of Ocala, FL at their website to help to prevent the neglect and abuse of horses.
Arrangements were made by the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Bush. www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019