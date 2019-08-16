|
|
Julia Ann Beaty
December 5, 1967 - August 8, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Julia Ann Beaty, 51 of Montgomery, NY, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Orlando, FL, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 5, 1967 in Albuquerque, NM and moved with her family to Montgomery, NY when she was four. Julie loved puzzles, classical music, coffee and caffeine-free diet coke. She loved new clothes in brilliant colors and Southwest Airlines. She was proud of her many medals from swimming competitions at Special Olympic events at West Point with the AHRC Dolphins. She especially loved time spent with her parents and "dates" with her friends and family. She visited with her mom and dad in New Smyrna Beach as often as she could, often for a month or more at a time.
Julie is survived by her parents, Joseph and Joan Beaty of New Smyrna Beach, FL; her three sisters: JoAn Crosley of Umatilla, FL, Janet Harhay (Al) of New Port Richey, FL and Jean Beaty of Roswell, GA, and her four brothers: John Beaty (Kathy) of Arlington, VA, Joe Beaty of Farmington, MO, Jeremy Beaty (Lori) of Erda, UT and James Beaty (Paul Nascarella) of Tarpon Springs, FL. She is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, 11 grand nieces and grand nephews and two great-grand nephews. Julie was predeceased by one grand nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church, 4110 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Port Orange, FL. A reception will follow in the Grace Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/give-in-your-state
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019