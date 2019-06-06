|
|
Julia C. Irwin
October 20, 1920 - June 2, 2019
Napanoch, NY
Julia C. Irwin, 98 of Napanoch, NY went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on June 2, 2019 at her home. She was born to the late Arnold and Lena Allees in Brooklyn, NY on October 20, 1920. Julia was the oldest of three children. She is predeceased by her brother, Edward Allees, and sister, Mary Irwin. She married the love of her life, the late Francis Irwin on October 12, 1941 in Liberty, NY.
Julia was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Ellenville and a life member of the Eastern Star Wawarsing Chapter. She and Francis owned and operated the Marine Room Restaurant in Napanoch from 1950 - 1980. Julia always had a smile for everyone and an infectious laugh that all who knew her loved. She was a friend to all.
Julia is survived by her three children whom she loved dearly: Dennis F. Irwin and his wife, Esther of Albany, NY, Ron Irwin of Napanoch, NY, and Kirk Irwin and his wife, Kristy of Palm Bay, FL. She is survived by three grandchildren: Dennis A. Irwin and his wife, Amanda of Albany, NY, Sara Deppe and her husband, Kevin Deppe of Fresno, CA; and Taylor Irwin of Gainesville, FL. She is also survived by four beautiful great-grandchildren: Braedan and Chase Irwin of Albany, NY, Julia and Gracyn Deppe of Fresno, CA.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main Street, Ellenville, NY. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10th at Christ Lutheran Church, 105 Center St., Ellenville, following which she will be interred in Grahamsville Rural Cemetery with Francis.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home. 845-647-4343; to send personal condolences to Julia's family please visit loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 6 to June 7, 2019