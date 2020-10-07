Julia "Judy" Christine Ennis
December 22, 1946 - October 7, 2020
Milford, PA
Mrs. Julia "Judy" Christine Ennis of Milford, PA and formerly of Port Jervis, NY, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place in Port Jervis, NY. She was 73.
She was born December 22, 1946 in Bronx, NY the daughter of the late Daniel J. Barry and the late Beatrice M. McGreavey Barry.
Judy was happily married for 47 years to Robert Ennis.
A Family statement read: "Judy was a kind hearted person and many would say she was the sweetest person they had ever met. Judy was always there to give advice to those in need. She believed in having a strong family unit and always wanted the best for everyone she knew.
Surviving are husband, Robert Ennis at home; daughter: Julia Romeo and her husband, Edward of Milford, PA; brothers, Daniel Barry, Edward Barry and his wife; Jean; brother-in-law, Joe Garcia; granddaughter: Sophia Romeo; also many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews
Judy was predeceased by her four brothers: Jack Barry, James "Finney" Barry, Mickey Barry and Kevin Barry, her sister, Patsy Garcia and her sister-in-laws, Eleanor Barry and Betty Barry.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 from 2:00 pm to 4:00pm and from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with a 9:15 am prayer at Gray- Parker Funeral home, Inc., followed by a 10:00am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY with Rev. Matthew Newcomb officiating.
Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
In Lieu of flowers a donation in Judy's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.845-856-5191. For more information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
