Julia "Julie" Cochrane
March 4, 1947 - April 12, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Julia "Julie" Cochrane, age 73 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home. She was born on March 4, 1947 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Raymond and Julia Caul.
Julie worked for Jamesway Dept. Store in Montague, New Jersey for many years. She later worked at Turkey Hill in Matamoras, Pennsylvania. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sparrowbush Engine Co.
Julie married George W. Cochrane, who survives at home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Terry Neenan of Sparrowbush and Georgia Mosher and her husband, Morgan of Port Jervis; her beloved grandchildren: Zachery and Samantha Neenan, Joshua, Michael, Morgan and Andrew Mosher and Casey Larson; her beloved great grandchildren: Hailie, Austin, Hunter, Kaiden, Aubrey, Andie, Olivia, Wyatt, Broc and Gunner; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Memorial contributions may be made in Julie's name, to the Sparrowbush Engine Co. , PO Box 530, Sparrowbush, New York 12780.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020