Julia E. O'Brien
January 4, 1946 - February 25, 2020
Warwick, NY
Julia E. O'Brien passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 74 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Yackus Kabosis, she was born on January 4, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY.
Julia was an office manager for Horne Waterproofing in Queens, NY, and she was a member of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Maspeth, NY.
Survivors include her sons, James J. O'Brien and his wife, Christine of Monroe, NY; and Martin J. O'Brien, III and his wife, Samantha of Pittsburgh, PA. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Smith and her husband, Howard of Oceanport, NJ; five grandchildren: Shannon, Jessica, Daniel, Kelsey, and Emily; and several nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her husband, Martin O'Brien, Jr., and her brother, Ronald Kabosis.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Family will gather at the Funeral Home between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, and burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020