December 12, 1930 - June 12, 2019
Julia H. Parsons, 88 of Goshen, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her daughter's home in Bloomingburg, NY.
Julia was born December 12, 1930 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Cornelius Foley Doody and Dorothy (McCraney) Doody.
Julie, mom, Hannah, Grammy, Gigi, Aunt Julie was a strong Irish woman who was outspoken, loving, and always had everyone's best interest at heart...she was the matriarch of a very large Irish Catholic family and devout to both her faith and family.....to all who knew her always remember "God is watching and I'm on the other shoulder"...an exact statement from her.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Parsons Lewis and husband, Jeff Hurst; son, Dennis Lawrence Brigman and wife, Dee; daughter-in-law, Verna Brigman Baran and husband, George; grandchildren: Colleen Zyla, Cailin Brigman, Dennis V. Brigman, Justin Brigman, Ronald Brigman and Matthew Lewis; step grandsons: Nick, Trevor and Dylan Hurst; great-grandchildren: Emma, Brendan and Kathryn Zyla and Ronald and Chloe Brigman; sisters, Patricia and Maryann; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Parsons; son, Ronald Brigman and her siblings: William, Cornelius "Pat", Lonnie, Bernard, Dennis, Daniel, Michael, Catherine, Lenore, Theresa and Dorothy.
Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 17 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. The funeral will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 at St. Columba R. C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY. Burial will follow in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 16, 2019
