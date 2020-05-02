Julia Maiorano
January 14, 1942 - April 23, 2020
Bethel, NY
Julia Maiorano, age 78 of Bethel, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on April 23, 2020.
Julia was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 14, 1942 to Paulo and Minerva (Barretta) Mineo. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, worked in the field of Education as a paraprofessional with the New York City Board of Education, and was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Monticello. Julia was beloved by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Julia is survived by her devoted husband, Andrew; her son, Joseph; her two grandchildren, Joseph and Mia Grace; and her sister-in-law, Theresa Varone. She is predeceased by her daughter, Donna. Julia was a blessing to her family and will be dearly missed.
Burial services will be held privately at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home, Kauneonga Lake, NY. For further information, call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020.