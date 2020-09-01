Julia Prokopchak
May 13, 1925 - August 28, 2020
Monroe, NY
Julia Prokopchak, longtime resident of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2020. She was 95 years old. The daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie (Baron) Rypchuk, she was born on May 13, 1925 in New York City, NY.
On September 16, 1950, Julia married her beloved late husband, Michael to whom she was married for 64 years. Together, Julia and Mike raised four sons in Monroe, NY. She was employed by Arden Hill Hospital, in the billing department, for over twenty years. Julia was a resident at Braemar Assisted Living in Middletown, NY for the past five years.
She was predeceased by her mother, Sophie and father, Joseph Rypchuk. Julia is survived by her sons: Michael (Nancy) of Virginia Beach, VA, Peter (Carla) of Pine Bush, NY, Robert (Marie) of Long, SC, and William (Christine) of Chester, NY; eleven grandchildren: Adam, Lisa, Cynthia, Philip, Susan, Michelle, Lauren, Gregory, Douglas, Colleen, and Brian; as well as nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Julia maintained her happy and sweet nature to the end.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020, during the hours of 9 to 11 a.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 p.m. at the Russian Orthodox Church of All Saints, located at 287 Jansen Road, Pine Bush, NY. She will be laid to rest at the Holy Spirit Ukranian Catholic Cemetery at 141 Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY.
In order to avoid overcrowding and accommodate everyone wishing to pay their respects to Mrs. Prokopchak, we ask that you email flynnoffice@gmail.com with your full name, telephone number, and address (including any additional individuals in your group) with a preferred time slot.
Be advised due to continued restrictions visitations will be limited to 15 minutes in order to accommodate additional groups. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.
