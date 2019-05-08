|
|
Julie Ann Crouch
May 18, 1964 - May 2, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Julie Ann Crouch, 54, of Montgomery, entered into rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was born May 18, 1964 in Batavia, NY, the daughter of Peter Q. Bishop and the late Murrelle J. Bishop.
She was a 1982 graduate of Valley Central High School. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1983 to 1991.
Julie is survived by her husband, Peter Scott Crouch; her father, Peter Q. Bishop and stepmother, Sandra A. Bishop; brothers, Paul, Noel and; sister, Heidi; her children: Megan and Alexander Crouch.
A Memorial service will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019