|
|
Julie Ann Wagner
10/01/1958 - 04/09/2019
New Paltz, NY
Julie Ann Wagner, 60, of New Paltz, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, after a long illness.
Born on October 1, 1958, in Saco, Maine, she was the daughter of Judith (Cressey) Bogdahn and the late Paul A. Bogdahn.
Julie married David J. Wagner on December 30, 1978 in West Buxton, Maine. They spent forty years together until her passing.
Julie Wagner was everyone's mother. Everyone who walked through her open door was her kid. You were expected to sit and eat her food, snuggle the pets, and accept constructive criticism with the grace and brashness she would give. You would never leave her house hungry or sorry for yourself. You were always welcome to return and bring whoever needed the same level of love and honestly. Her home was judgement free. Everyone became her family, and so many will now wander lost and better for having known her. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, rug hooking, and listening to music.
Survivors include her husband, David J. Wagner; her children, Lynn Ann Nelson and her husband, Gregg of Wallkill, NY, and Jeffery David Wagner and his wife, Pine Roehrs of Clintondale, NY; her grandchildren, David G. Nelson and Rebekah A. Nelson of Wallkill, NY; her mother, Judith (Cressy) Bogdahn; her brother, Paul Bogdahn of Buxton, Maine; her
aunt, Irene Foye of Buxton, Maine; her mother-in- law, Marylin L. DeNicolais of Henderson, Nevada; and Ms. Paige Waxweiler of Highland, NY. Julie will also be forever remembered by many dear friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, with Pastor John Stenson, from the Church of the Nazarene, in attendance.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019